‘Brand crazy’ Meghan Markle blasted for calling ‘mansion’ a ‘housing unit’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has come under fire for allegedly thinking nothing is “ever good enough” despite living in a “mansion, not a housing unit.”



Royal author and biographer Angela Levin issued this clap back against Meghan Markle.

She took to Twitter to issue the scathing accusation and blasted the Duchess for ‘never finding anything enough’.

The expert penned “In her podcast, Meghan called the High Commissioner's mansion in South Africa where she H and A were staying a 'housing unit’.”

“Similar to when she dismissed her £32million wedding telling Oprah it was for the public as she wanted something 'authentic.' Nothing ever enough for her.”