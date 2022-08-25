 
Thursday Aug 25 2022
Gen Bajwa instructs army formations to render all possible support to flood-stricken people

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa speaking during 250th Corps Commanders' Conference in Rawalpindi on August 25, 2022.
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa speaking during 250th Corps Commanders’ Conference in Rawalpindi on August 25, 2022. 

  • Gen Bajwa briefs forum on flood situation in country.
  • Appreciates ongoing relief efforts,
  • Directs formations to maintain operational readiness and efforts to counter-terrorism.

RAWALPINDI: The 250th Corps Commanders’ Conference was held on Thursday during which Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa briefed the forum on external and internal security situations with particular focus on the flood situation in the country, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The conference was held at the General Head Quarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and was presided over by Gen Bajwa. 

During the conference, ongoing relief operations being undertaken by army formations were discussed.

The participants undertook a comprehensive overview of the flood situation and ongoing relief and rescue operations by the army.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and extensive damage to infrastructure due to unprecedented rains and floods, the forum resolved to spare no efforts for mitigating the sufferings of flood affectees.

Gen Bajwa appreciated the ongoing relief efforts and directed Army Formations to render all possible support to the people affected by floods. "Every single affected individual must be reached to bring comfort in this hour of distress," he stressed.

The army chief also directed the formations to maintain operational readiness and underscored the need for efforts to counter terrorism, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to continue.

Pakistan seeks assistance

Minister of Climate Change Sherry Rehman, during a press conference in Islamabad, called the world community to provide assistance to the flood-stricken people in Pakistan. 

Rehman said that the flood directly affected about 30 million people, adding that the country has been hit by unprecedented rainfall in this monsoon season. "The country received 241% more rains during this month," she said. 

Talking about the data of all provinces, the minister said that Sindh received 784% of rainfall, Balochistan 496%, Gilgit Baltistan 172%, Punjab 56%, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 33%. 

She continued to say that the rains have taken over 900 lives and called the data alarming as the situation is worsening every day. 

Appreciating the efforts being taken by the government, Rehman said that the government is making efforts to provide relief assistance. 

