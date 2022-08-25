PM Shehbaz Sharif announces revival of departmental sports

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets athletes at PM Office. — Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday instructed authorities concerned to remove the ban on departmental sports which was imposed by his predecessor — Imran Khan.

The directions came during a ceremony at the Prime Minister's House to honour the athletes who won medals in the Commonwealth and Islamic Solidarity Games.

The premier met the athletes and handed over cheques to the players who won medals for the country.



Speaking during the ceremony, the prime minister appreciated the athletes for their performances and said that the players made Pakistan proud. "The nation is proud of you and your performance will motivate the young athletes," he added.

The premier also said to listen to the demands put forward by javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and other players, directing the government departments to restore departmental sports.

Pakistan Hockey Federation's President Khalid Sajjad Khokhar welcomed the decision and termed the revival of departmental teams as the need of the hour for the betterment of national sports.

"We will try to bring hockey to greater heights," said Khokhar, saying that the decision has won the hearts of the players.