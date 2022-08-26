 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Is BTS Suga pretending to have a friendship tattoo?

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

BTS Suga throws his fans in a doubt whether he really got the friendship tattoo as he refuses to show it
BTS Suga throws his fans in a doubt whether he really got the friendship tattoo as he refuses to show it

BTS Suga challenged his fans to find the location of his recent tattoo, making them unsure if the tattoo even existed as they could not find it.

All BTS members recently got a tattoo of the number '7' as the boy band consists of seven members.

Fans consider it a friendship tattoo as the boys engraved the number '7', which has a deep meaning for the idols and ARMY.

During a live broadcast, fans inquired Suga about his new tattoo. The rapper confirmed that he did get one like his BTS brothers; however, it is the task of his fans to locate it.

"I have the tattoo, I have it. I just won't tell you where it is. Try to find it," said Min Yoongi.

This challenge angered the fans and made them doubt whether the star had actually gotten the tattoo.

As the fans continued to ask questions, the BTS member cleared that he preferred not to say anything more about it, which showed that he was not that much into the ideas of tattoos.

The idol shared that he only got the tattoo because the other members wanted to get it together.

In response to their doubts, he reassured them that he did get a tattoo, but he will not be revealing the spot.  

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ‘banking’ on Prince Harry to shed ‘bitter and angry’ image

Meghan Markle ‘banking’ on Prince Harry to shed ‘bitter and angry’ image
Meghan Markle, Joe Rogan have a rocky past

Meghan Markle, Joe Rogan have a rocky past
Meghan Markle’s treatment of her relatives show ‘she’s in for herself’

Meghan Markle’s treatment of her relatives show ‘she’s in for herself’
Prince Charles will forever be 'stalked' by 'ghost of Diana', says expert

Prince Charles will forever be 'stalked' by 'ghost of Diana', says expert
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon surprise fans with iconic ‘Friends’ scene, watch

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon surprise fans with iconic ‘Friends’ scene, watch
Prince Harry ‘slammed’ phone on Prince William’s face amid ‘bullying’

Prince Harry ‘slammed’ phone on Prince William’s face amid ‘bullying’
Kourtney Kardashian models Jennifer Aniston’s iconic Rachel hairdo

Kourtney Kardashian models Jennifer Aniston’s iconic Rachel hairdo
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome a new member at Montecito

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome a new member at Montecito
Britney Spears chooses ‘happiness’ as she deletes her Instagram account

Britney Spears chooses ‘happiness’ as she deletes her Instagram account

Netflix upcoming movie 'Slumberland' with Jason Momoa: release date, trailer

Netflix upcoming movie 'Slumberland' with Jason Momoa: release date, trailer
Kate Middleton ‘safeguarded’ by Palace ‘telling lies’ about Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton ‘safeguarded’ by Palace ‘telling lies’ about Meghan Markle?
Shakira, Gerard Pique’s battle over kids’ custody has gotten ‘messy’: Insider

Shakira, Gerard Pique’s battle over kids’ custody has gotten ‘messy’: Insider

Latest

view all