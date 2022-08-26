Meghan Markle to receive ‘fair treatment’ from unlikely source of support

Meghan Markle will soon receive support from an unlikely source as a former magazine editor believes that the Duchess isn’t getting a ‘very fair treatment.

According to Newsweek, Rachel Johnson, who also happens to be the sister of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was asked about Markle’s coverage in the media.

"I have seen some stuff on MailOnline and the more tabloid-y end of the business here. Meghan is a story but you're right, I don't think that she does get necessarily very fair treatment,” the editor reportedly said.

Johnson’s comments were surprising as she previously mocked the Duchess by questioning what her children would look like.

She said: “If there is an issue from her alleged union with Prince Harry, the Windsors will thicken their watery, thin blue blood and Spencer pale skin and ginger hair with some rich and exotic DNA."