Friday Aug 26 2022
Kalam's iconic hotel collapses, washes away in flood

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Kalam's iconic New Honey Moon hotel collapsed and was washed away by the raging floods as KP declared an emergency at the hill station, Geo News reported. 

The hotel was located on the bank of the Swat River in Kalam. It was evacuated timely, and no casualties were reported, according to Geo News. Other hotels near the river were also cleared out following the incident.

Meanwhile, a National Highway Authority (NHA) alert has been issued for tourists for the towns of Bahrain and Kalam in Swat. The alert said that a flood-like situation has developed in the district due to heavy rain.

It said that the Bahrain-Kalam section of the N-95 and N-90 highways have been severely damaged by the downpour.

A spokesperson for the NHA said that flooding has affected the Bahrain bridge as well as the approach road and that aside from the Bahrain-Kalam road, the surrounding tracks have also been impacted.

"Tourists and locals in Swat should avoid unnecessary travel," the spokesperson said.

