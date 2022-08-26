 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Queen and Charles' silence on Diana's death anniversary may spark backlash

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles could spark backlash over their silence on 25th death anniversary of Princess Diana.

According to The Daily Beast, royal commentator Tom Skyes expressed that the Future King will be labelled being a “hypocrite” if he decides to speak out on the solemn occasion.

"Not saying anything makes him look unfeeling, but if he did say anything he would be accused of being a hypocrite," an insider told the outlet, adding, "He'll do what he always does and lie low.”

Meanwhile, the move by the senior royal members could be blasted by the public as the monarchy was previously slammed for maintaining their silence after the Diana’s fatal car crash.

As Yahoo reported at the time, that a tabloid in the United Kingdom wrote: “Show Us You Care” after the monarchy’s reaction to the shocking incident. 

