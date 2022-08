Indian cricketrs celebrate a wicket during T20 World Cup 2021. — Reuters/File

Defending champions, India, will face arch-rival Pakistan in their opening contest on August 28 in the T20 Asia Cup 2022.

Despite the absence of their premium fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, their side looks strong on paper.

The Indian team and cricket fans are betting on star batsman Virat Kohli's batting during the tournament. He will play in his 100th T20 international when India face Pakistan in their opener.



Rohit Sharma (Capt)

KL Rahul (VC)

Virat Kohli

Suryakumar Yadav

Deepak Hooda

R Pant (wk)

Dinesh Karthik (wk)

Hardik Pandya

R Jadeja

R Ashwin

Y Chahal

R Bishnoi

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Arshdeep Singh

Avesh Khan

Schedule

August 28 — vs Pakistan in Dubai at 7pm

August 31 — vs Hong Kong at 7pm

Super Four matches will be played from September 3-9.