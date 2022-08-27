Flood Control Room set up in Peshawar

DC Peshawar Shafiullah Khan visited the localities living near rivers at night on August 27, 2022. Facebook

Peshawar's city administration has established a control room in the city to continuously monitor the flood situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the provincial capital in view of possible flooding.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan said that all concerned departments are fully prepared to cope with any emergency situation. Representatives of all relevant departments, including the Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122 and the irrigation department, will perform their respective duties in the control room round the clock.

Shafi presided over a meeting attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtishamul Haq and Additional Deputy Commissioner (relief) Muhammed Imran Khan, besides officers of the Pak Army and irrigation department. The meeting took stock of the situation of the rivers and streams.

Shafi said that people living near the banks of rivers are being evacuated to safer places. He said that in view of the above normal flood situation, the leaves of all the relevant staff have been cancelled.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a hotline has also been set up to immediately help out the people trapped in the flood.

He said that the people trapped in the flood should contact the control room on these numbers -- 091111712713 or 03041033435, 0919211338.

In Saturday's wee hours, the DC Peshawar also visited the areas at flood risk and issued directives to the relevant officers to stay alert for the relief and rescue operation.

All the relevant departments are on high alert under the supervision of the district administration, the DC added.