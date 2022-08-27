 
pakistan
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Flood Control Room set up in Peshawar

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

DC Peshawar Shafiullah Khan visited the localities living near rivers at night on August 27, 2022. Facebook
DC Peshawar Shafiullah Khan visited the localities living near rivers at night on August 27, 2022. Facebook

Peshawar's city administration has established a control room in the city to continuously monitor the flood situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the provincial capital in view of possible flooding.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan said that all concerned departments are fully prepared to cope with any emergency situation. Representatives of all relevant departments, including the Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122 and the irrigation department, will perform their respective duties in the control room round the clock.

Shafi presided over a meeting attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtishamul Haq and Additional Deputy Commissioner (relief) Muhammed Imran Khan, besides officers of the Pak Army and irrigation department. The meeting took stock of the situation of the rivers and streams.

Shafi said that people living near the banks of rivers are being evacuated to safer places. He said that in view of the above normal flood situation, the leaves of all the relevant staff have been cancelled.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a hotline has also been set up to immediately help out the people trapped in the flood.

He said that the people trapped in the flood should contact the control room on these numbers -- 091111712713 or 03041033435, 0919211338.

In Saturday's wee hours, the DC Peshawar also visited the areas at flood risk and issued directives to the relevant officers to stay alert for the relief and rescue operation.

All the relevant departments are on high alert under the supervision of the district administration, the DC added.  

More From Pakistan:

Low to very high flood recorded in KP rivers

Low to very high flood recorded in KP rivers

Pak Army's XI Corps arrives in Nowshera Cantt: govt official

Pak Army's XI Corps arrives in Nowshera Cantt: govt official
KP CM announces to open all govt buildings for flood victims

KP CM announces to open all govt buildings for flood victims
Munda Headworks bridge collapses, leaving Charsadda, Nowshera at flood risk

Munda Headworks bridge collapses, leaving Charsadda, Nowshera at flood risk
Pakistan floods 2022: Here's a list of govt agencies, NGOs where you can donate

Pakistan floods 2022: Here's a list of govt agencies, NGOs where you can donate
FBISE issue date sheet for SSC Part I and ll

FBISE issue date sheet for SSC Part I and ll
In pictures: Millions affected by historic floods in Pakistan

In pictures: Millions affected by historic floods in Pakistan
Four friends swept by flood in Kohistan after waiting for help for three hours

Four friends swept by flood in Kohistan after waiting for help for three hours
Communication lines restored as relentless rains cut off Quetta

Communication lines restored as relentless rains cut off Quetta
Millions await relief as catastrophic floods continue to ravage Pakistan

Millions await relief as catastrophic floods continue to ravage Pakistan
Kalam's iconic hotel collapses, washes away in flood

Kalam's iconic hotel collapses, washes away in flood
KP government declares emergency in flood-ravaged Swat

KP government declares emergency in flood-ravaged Swat

Latest

view all