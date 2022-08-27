Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan to finalise team ahead of match against India

Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam doing batting practice. Twitter

DUBAI: Pakistan will shortly announce its final eleven to take on the traditional rivals, India, on August 28 in the Twenty20 Asia Cup 2022 starting today [August 27].



The players going to be selected for the playing eleven were given preference during the training session yesterday, sources said.

Sources said Pakistan is likely to rest fast bowlers today [Saturday]. A few batsmen will take part in the optional training session today, sources said.

Sources said Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Iftikhar Ahmed were preferred during the net session on Friday.

Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah and Shadab Khan were seen doing power-hitting practice yesterday.



Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain were given importance in the bowling department.

Sources said pacer Hasan Ali, who will arrive in Dubai tomorrow, is likely to be included in the final eleven thanks to his experience.

Pakistan, India to clash on Sunday

Cricket giants India and Pakistan could square up three times during the two weeks of the T20 competition in the United Arab Emirates.

The six-nation tournament was moved from Sri Lanka because of political unrest and it takes on extra significance this year because the T20 World Cup in Australia is coming up fast, in October and November.

Sri Lanka meet Afghanistan in Saturday's opening match but all eyes will be on India and Pakistan, who clash in Dubai on Sunday.

India will be looking to avenge their 10-wicket humiliation by Pakistan at the same venue in last year's T20 World Cup, and skipper Rohit Sharma is trying to keep his players level-headed as the expectation and excitement among fans hits fever pitch.

"Everyone watches the game and it's a high-pressure game without a doubt, but within the group we want to create a normal atmosphere," he told Star Sports.

"We don't want to hype this game too much. It's important to tell the players who haven't played against Pakistan or played them just one or two times that it's just another opposition."

India head coach Rahul Dravid has Covid and India late on Wednesday appointed former batsman VVS Laxman to take charge in an interim capacity.