Saturday Aug 27 2022
Palace issued supportive statement for pregnant Meghan Markle during Australia tour

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Meghan Markle was supported by the Palace when she canceled her engagements due to pregnancy during her 2018 visit to Australia.

The Duchess of Sussex was in Sydney for Invictus Games when the pregnancy took its toll on her.

A statement issued by the place at that time said, "After a busy programme, the Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess's schedule slightly for the next of days, ahead of the final week and half of the tour.

The Duchess of Sussex's is being criticised in the UK after the first episode of her podcast was released.

Meghan Markle was targeted by royal fans and British experts over a couple of claims she made on the podcast.

Royal fans have shared screenshots of the "supportive" statement the palace issued for Meghan.



