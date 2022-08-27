 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
AFP

Complete list of films competing at the Venice Film Festival

By
AFP

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Complete list of films competing at the Venice Film Festival
Complete list of films competing at the Venice Film Festival

Rome: The 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival will run from August 31 to September 10. These are the 23 films in the running for the top prize Golden Lion, to be chosen by a jury led by actor Julianne Moore.

- Opening film: "White Noise" by Noah Baumbach (US) with Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle.

- "The Whale" by Darren Aronofsky (US) with Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Samantha Morton

- "Blonde" by Andrew Dominik (US) with Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale

- "Tar" by Todd Field (US) with Cate Blanchett

- "Bardo" by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (Mexico)

- "Bones and All" by Luca Guadagnino (US) with Taylor Russell, Timothee Chalamet, Mark Rylance

- "The Son" by Florian Zeller (Britain) with Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Hopkins

- "The Eternal Daughter" by Joanna Hogg (US/Britain) with Tilda Swinton

- "Beyond the Wall" by Vahid Jalilvand (Iran) with Navid Mohammadzadeh, Diana Habibi, Amir Aghaee

- "The Banshees of Inisherin" by Martin McDonagh (Ireland/Britain/US) with Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson

- "No Bears" by Jafar Panahi (Iran) with Jafar Panahi, Naser Hashemi, Vahid Mobaseri

- "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" by Laura Poitras (US)

- "L´Immensita" by Emanuele Crialese (Italy) with Penelope Cruz

- "Saint Omer" by Alice Diop (France) with Kayije Kagame, Guslagie Malanda

- "Love Life" by Koji Fukada (Japan/France) with Fumino Kimura, Kento Nagayama

- "Athena" by Romain Gavras (France) with Dali Benssalah, Sami Slimane

- "Argentina, 1985" by Santiago Mitre (Argentina) with Ricardo Darin, Peter Lanzani

- "Chiara" by Susanna Nicchiarelli (Italy/Belgium) with Margherita Mazzucco, Andrea Carpenzano

- "Monica" by Andrea Pallaoro (US/Italy) with Trace Lysette, Patricia Clarkson, Adriana Barraza

- "A Couple" de Frederick Wiseman (France/US) with Nathalie Boutefeu

- "Les Miens" by Roschdy Zem (France) with Sami Bouajila, Roschdy Zem, Maiwenn

- "Other People´s Children" by Rebecca Zlotowski (France) with Virginie Efira, Roschdy Zem

- "The Lord of the Ants" by Gianni Amelio (Italy) with Luigi Lo Cascio, Elio Germano

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ‘skinned’ in brutal call-out over ‘tone deaf’ podcast

Meghan Markle ‘skinned’ in brutal call-out over ‘tone deaf’ podcast
Princess Diana never ‘intended’ to change the royal family, says Queen’s biographer

Princess Diana never ‘intended’ to change the royal family, says Queen’s biographer
Harry warned people’s ‘sympathy’ for him is ‘wearing thin’ ahead of UK trip

Harry warned people’s ‘sympathy’ for him is ‘wearing thin’ ahead of UK trip
‘Charming guy’ Pete Davidson won’t have difficulty finding romance: ‘Hit with the ladies’

‘Charming guy’ Pete Davidson won’t have difficulty finding romance: ‘Hit with the ladies’
Kate Middleton wants to end ‘bad blood’ but ‘upset’ Meghan refused to meet

Kate Middleton wants to end ‘bad blood’ but ‘upset’ Meghan refused to meet
Prince Harry, William branded 'David and Goliath': ‘Rebels!’

Prince Harry, William branded 'David and Goliath': ‘Rebels!’
Queen Elizabeth, Prince William snub Prince Harry?

Queen Elizabeth, Prince William snub Prince Harry?
‘Best day ever!’: Britney Spears reacts to ‘Hold Me Closer’ reaching no. 1 in 40 countries

‘Best day ever!’: Britney Spears reacts to ‘Hold Me Closer’ reaching no. 1 in 40 countries
BLACKPINK rules Billboard’s 'Hot Trending' chart with mega hit ‘Pink Venom’

BLACKPINK rules Billboard’s 'Hot Trending' chart with mega hit ‘Pink Venom’
Jennifer Lopez showers love on Ben Affleck with new song at Georgia reception

Jennifer Lopez showers love on Ben Affleck with new song at Georgia reception
Prince William’s fury over Prince Harry ‘at its last leg’: report

Prince William’s fury over Prince Harry ‘at its last leg’: report

Latest

view all