Saturday Aug 27 2022
Man in Portugal discovers 82-foot-long dinosaur's ribs in his backyard

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

— Instituto Dom Luiz, Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon, Portugal via Fox News
A Portuguese man found remains of what scientists think could be the remains of the biggest dinosaur ever, in his backyard, reported Fox News. 

An international research team is now uncovering the fossils. The man reportedly began noticing the fossilised bones years ago.

Located in central Portugal, the fossil is thought to be the bones of a brachiosaurid sauropod dinosaur. This mighty creature is believed to be 39 feet tall and nearly 82 feet long, according to the University of Lisbon.

Elisabete Malafaia, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Lisbon said that it was unlikely to find ribs of a huge animal like this "maintaining their original anatomical position".

She said that this particular mode of preservation was uncommon, especially in sauropods.

Sauropods lived from 160 to 100 million years ago and were herbivores. They are known today for their long necks and tails.

Reportedly, the man first noticed the bones in 2017 while doing construction work on his property.

