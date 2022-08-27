 
Saturday Aug 27 2022
Sohail Imran

Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma engage in conversation, inquire about family

Sohail Imran

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

As the Asia Cup 2022 inches closer, players have been interacting and involving in conversations with each other. 

A video, shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shows Pakistan and India captains chatting pleasantly with each other ahead of the much-anticipated match between the arch-rivals. 

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam and India's skipper Rohit Sharma interacted at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy ground when the Indian team was returning from the training session while Pakistan's training session was about to begin.

Both the captains asked each other about when their families will arrive in Dubai. 

Sharma said that his family will come in about four to five days while Babar said "not now". 

Earlier, other players of both teams met each other including Shaheen Shah Afridi and Virat Kohli. 

Kohli and other Indian players inquired about Shaheen's injury and his well-being. 

Pakistan is scheduled to play with India on August 28 (Sunday).

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Geo.tv

