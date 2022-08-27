Asia Cup 2022: What does Virat Kohli has to say about Babar Azam?

Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam (L) and Indian batter Virat Kohli. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: Former Indian captain and star batter Virat Kohli Saturday praised Babar Azam saying that it is amazing to watch him play and cricket needs players like the Pakistani skipper.



In an interview, Kohli also highlighted how Babar has always been full of respect for him.

“The first interaction I had with him (Babar) was in the 2019 World Cup, after the game in Manchester, him and Imad Wasim — whom I've known since U-19 cricket because we played against each other.

"So, Imad said Babar wanted to have a chat, we sat down and spoke about the game. I saw a lot of regard and respect from him from day one,” Kohli recalled.

The star batter maintained that this hasn't changed regardless of the fact that he's probably the "top batsman in the world right now across formats, performing so consistently."



"I don't see his attitude or his approach changing towards me, which is a very good sign of someone who's very grounded in the foundations of his upbringing and his cricketing foundations as well are very solid,” the former Indian captain mentioned.

Virat said that he has always enjoyed watching Babar play.

The Indian batter further added that players and characters like that of Babar "go a long way."

“They inspire a lot of people, and I see that happening with him as well,” Virat said.



Talking about his meeting with Babar on the sidelines of the practice sessions of both the teams ahead of their match in the Asia Cup, Virat said that he congratulated Babar for how he's been playing and told him how amazing it is to watch him play

“I wished him all the best and he deserves all of this,” Kohli said.

“You need to have players like him to keep cricket exciting and that is the reality of the situation now,” the Indian cricketer concluded.