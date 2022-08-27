 
Saturday Aug 27 2022
Amitabh Bachchan says he is 'cleaning his own bathroom' amid COVID-19 diagnosis

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan cleans bathroom in isolation

Amitabh Bachchan shared a new post on his blog updating his fans regarding his condition as he is isolated after being diagnosed with Covid-19. 

The veteran actor shared how accustomed he is to his staff and how he has to clean his bathroom and make his food himself.

In the post, Amitabh wrote, "… and no where is this more prominent and in execution than the times of ‘isolation’ for the dread of the ViD 19, or to be more precise , its prevailing variant …suddenly the exercise of making your own bed, cleaning your bath and toilet, wiping the floor, switching on the required plugs and switches , making your own snack and drink (tea and the coffee), folding and setting up the cupboard with your clothing, responding personally to calls and mobile responses, drafting your own letters .. and submitting yourself to the medication prescription by the doctors without the assist of a nursing staff .. ALL .. is what life in these times is made of.”

Despite the challenges, Amitabh has been enjoying this phase of his life. He wrote, "And it is the most enjoyable and satisfying experience of them all … The diminishing on the reliance of your staff .. and more importantly the realisation, as I have submitted many times before, what your staff go through during an entire day .. gaining thereby the respect that should be theirs.”

Amitabh Bachchan announced his diagnosis last Tuesday through a social media post and requested everyone who had been in his contact to get tested immediately.

