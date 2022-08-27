 
Showbiz
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's baby already has a nickname

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahujas baby already has a nickname
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's baby already has a nickname

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy recently and arrived home with him on August 26 for the very first time. 

The Neerja actress's sister Rhea Kapoor then took to Instagram to share the moments with fans, revealing the nickname she has for her newborn nephew.

Rhea Kapoor shared a video on her Instagram story in which the house is seen decorated with blue and yellow balloons and banners put up with "Welcome Home Baby Kapoor Ahuja" written on them. Rhea shared the video revealing that her nephew's nickname is 'Simba". She wrote, "Welcome Home our Simba!"

Rhea Kapoors Instagram story
Rhea Kapoor's Instagram story

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their first child in August 2022.

More From Showbiz:

Throwback: When Shah Rukh Khan opened up about Bollywood 'boycott' culture

Throwback: When Shah Rukh Khan opened up about Bollywood 'boycott' culture

Amitabh Bachchan says he is 'cleaning his own bathroom' amid COVID-19 diagnosis

Amitabh Bachchan says he is 'cleaning his own bathroom' amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Anupam Kher laments on sidelined by big Bollywood directors

Anupam Kher laments on sidelined by big Bollywood directors
Sonam Kapoor reacts to maternity shoot trolls: 'I have grown out of this'

Sonam Kapoor reacts to maternity shoot trolls: 'I have grown out of this'
Ananya Panday gets bothered by social media trolls

Ananya Panday gets bothered by social media trolls
Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID for the second time

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID for the second time
Alia Bhatt strives to 'prove' trolls 'she is worth it' despite star kid status

Alia Bhatt strives to 'prove' trolls 'she is worth it' despite star kid status
Ananya Panday admits she 'does not judge' Vijay Deverakonda for 'Arjun Reddy'

Ananya Panday admits she 'does not judge' Vijay Deverakonda for 'Arjun Reddy'
‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Sonali Phogat dies after heart attack

‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Sonali Phogat dies after heart attack
Aryan Khan breaks the internet with ‘Hat-trick’ shots, Shah Rukh Khan feels left out

Aryan Khan breaks the internet with ‘Hat-trick’ shots, Shah Rukh Khan feels left out
Kangana Ranaut's nomination withdrawn by Filmfare after her threats to sue

Kangana Ranaut's nomination withdrawn by Filmfare after her threats to sue
Alia Bhatt reveals why she moved in with Ranbir Kapoor ahead of nuptials

Alia Bhatt reveals why she moved in with Ranbir Kapoor ahead of nuptials

Latest

view all