Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's baby already has a nickname

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy recently and arrived home with him on August 26 for the very first time.

The Neerja actress's sister Rhea Kapoor then took to Instagram to share the moments with fans, revealing the nickname she has for her newborn nephew.

Rhea Kapoor shared a video on her Instagram story in which the house is seen decorated with blue and yellow balloons and banners put up with "Welcome Home Baby Kapoor Ahuja" written on them. Rhea shared the video revealing that her nephew's nickname is 'Simba". She wrote, "Welcome Home our Simba!"

Rhea Kapoor's Instagram story

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their first child in August 2022.