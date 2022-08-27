Official death toll from floods crosses 1,000 with more rains to follow

A man (R) carries his sick daughter along a road damaged by flood waters following heavy monsoon rains in Madian area in Pakistan´s northern Swat Valley on August 27, 2022. — AFP

Death toll from the floods triggered by the rains have crossed 1,000, latest figures issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) showed Saturday night.

NDMA’s data showed that 1,033 people have died while 1,527 have been injured since June 14 from the rains and floods.

In the last 24 hours, close to 119 people died and 71 were injured.



As per the data one death was reported from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), four from Balochistan, six in Gilgit Baltistan, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 76 in Sindh.

Cumulative data from June 14 from across Pakistan showed that 3,451.5kms of road has been damaged, and 149 bridges have collapsed, 170 shops destroyed.

A total of 949,858 homes have been partially or fully destroyed, out of the total, 662,446 homes have been partially damaged, 287,412 have been fully destroyed. While 719,558 livestock has also been killed.

At least 110 districts of Pakistan have been hit by the floods with 72 of those districts declared calamity hit.



The NDMA's latest sit rep shows 5,773,063 people have been affected by the floods. However, it clarified that the data in today's sitrep was based on confirmed figures but its estimates showed that more than 33 million of population has been affected by the floods.

The authority shared that 51,275 have been rescued while 498,442 have been moved to relief camps.



Details to follow...