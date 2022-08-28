 
entertainment
Amber Heard’s plans for Elon Musk exposed: ‘Used him!’

Amber Heard reportedly had a shocking plan for Elon Musk following the extinction of their romantic links.

These insights have been made by Amber Heard’s talent agent Christian Carino.

He made the admissions to the Fairfax Virginia courtroom and began by admitting that Heard only planned on “filling space” with Elon Musk.

This information came after the actor sat with Carino after her break up with Musk back in 2017 and admitted, "I hate that yet again a man let's me fall on the spikes by myself. ... Meaning, they are mad at me for leaving them and put things like this out there.”

This came after Carino asked Heard why she was “sad” when she was “just filling space” with Musk to begin with.

The agent replied at the time by advising, “You could avoid all this if you stopped dating über-famous people. You can be with a big man who isn't famous.”

In an attempt to explain the thought process behind the text he admitted, “I believe what I was saying was, 'If you don't like being in the press about your personal life, then don't date people that are famous.”

In the same conversation, Depp’s topic emerged and Heard told Carino, “I don't know how or where to start. There's no way to begin. ... Finally I am single, clear in my heart and mind. I just want him to know I love him and that I am sorry.”

