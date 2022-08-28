 
Sunday Aug 28 2022
'Primadonnas' Meghan Markle, Harry 'shouldn't bank' on UK love

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of behaving like ‘primadonnas’ and warned against ‘expecting warm UK welcomes’.

Royal expert Charles Rae made this shocking claim in his interview with GB News.

He started by pointing out the couple’s lackings and warned they shouldn’t expect to get back “any public love that they had” prior to Megxit.

He was quoted telling the outlet, “No, I can't see them, I can't see them ever getting any of the public love that they [once] had.”

He also added, “There was a lot of public love for them right at the start. Up to the marriage, through the marriage, and everything else.”

“It's only when they started acting like primadonnas, that they lost that public love. They were two of the most popular members of the Royal Family.”

“For that time, and they would have been set for life in the Royal Family. They didn't want to, they wanted to pick up their toys and go away.”

Before concluding he added, “Tell us all how to live our lives with environmental and everything else, they are not going to get the love back, never.”

