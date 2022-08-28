 
sports
Sunday Aug 28 2022
Pak vs Ind: Why was Mohammad Rizwan given not out?

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

The screengrab shows that Bhuvneshwar Kumar's delivery was going high and not hitting the stumps.
The screengrab shows that Bhuvneshwar Kumar's delivery was going high and not hitting the stumps.

DUBAI: Pakistan survived an early blow in the very first over of the match against India of the Asia Cup 2022 Sunday.

Opening batter Mohammad Rizwan was on the crease when Bhuvneshwar Kumar appealed for an LBW which was given out by the on-field umpire.

However, Rizwan appealed the decision reversed by the TV umpire.

Read more: Pak vs India live match score

Why was the decision reversed?

The Pakistani batter was confident that the short-of-a-length ball was going high and may not be hitting the wickets.

The ball tracker confirmed that the ball was hitting too high, giving a sigh of relief to the Pakistani squad.

Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma decided to bowl first after winning the toss in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 Sunday.

