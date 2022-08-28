Pak vs Ind: Why was Mohammad Rizwan given not out?

Sunday Aug 28, 2022
DUBAI: Pakistan survived an early blow in the very first over of the match against India of the Asia Cup 2022 Sunday.
Opening batter Mohammad Rizwan was on the crease when Bhuvneshwar Kumar appealed for an LBW which was given out by the on-field umpire.
However, Rizwan appealed the decision reversed by the TV umpire.
Read more: Pak vs India live match score
The Pakistani batter was confident that the short-of-a-length ball was going high and may not be hitting the wickets.
The ball tracker confirmed that the ball was hitting too high, giving a sigh of relief to the Pakistani squad.
Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma decided to bowl first after winning the toss in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 Sunday.