Sunday Aug 28 2022
Afghan minister's 'conjectural allegations' defy 'norms of responsible diplomatic conduct': Pakistan

Islamabad Police personnel stand outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — AFP
  • In absence of any evidence such conjectural allegations are highly regrettable, says FO.
  • Pakistan reminded Afghanistan's interim authorities to ensure fulfilment of international commitments made by Afghanistan.
  • Acting Defence Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob had claimed American drones have been entering Afghanistan via Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday called the accusations made by Afghanistan’s Acting Defence Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob “conjectural allegations” and said the statement was “highly regrettable” and defied the “norms of responsible diplomatic conduct”.

“In the absence of any evidence, as acknowledged by the Afghan minister himself, such conjectural allegations are highly regrettable and defy the norms of responsible diplomatic conduct,” said the Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement.

The spokesperson reaffirmed Islamabad’s “belief in the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states” and condemnation of “terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”.

“We urge the Afghan interim authorities to ensure the fulfilment of international commitments made by Afghanistan not to allow the use of its territory for terrorism against any country,” said the spokesperson.

