Monday Aug 29 2022
Kartik Aaryan fan dresses as 'Rooh Baba' from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Watch

Monday Aug 29, 2022

Kartik Aaryan shared a video showing a little fan dressed as his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 character
Kartik Aaryan is stealing hearts left, right, and center, and shared proof of the same on his Instagram recently, with a video showing a little fan dressed as his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 character Rooh Baba.

The Luka Chuppi actor shared the video on his Instagram with the caption: “Chote Rooh Baba. Their unconditional love and affection is my biggest wealth #BhoolBhulaiyaa2.”

As per Pinkvilla, the boy could be seen all dressed up as Kartik’s character Rooh Baba and singing the most popular track from the film.

Check out the post:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was one of first Bollywood films to collect INR 200 crore after COVID-19, proving to be a massive hit.

The film starred Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Kartik.

On the work front, Kartik is gearing up to shoot Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. He also has Satyaprem ki Katha with Kiara in the pipeline.

