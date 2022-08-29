Karthik Aaryan declines tempting ‘paan masala’ offer of INR 9 crore

Karthik Aaryan proved his principles are of more valuable than money when he turned down a lucrative offer

Actor Karthik Aaryan has constantly proved his mettle in the field of acting and now he is endearing his fans with his moral principles.

According to media reports, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor had been offered a hefty amount of INR 9 crore to do a commercial for a paan masala, however Kartik rejected the offer on grounds of principles; paan is considered dangerous to health.

As per reports, a prominent ad guru confirmed it saying, “That’s right. That boy Kartik Aaryan has said no to around INR 8-9 crore offer to endorse paan masala."

"Kartik seems to have principles, a rare commodity in today’s actors who suffer from the gift of the ‘grab’. Saying no to such big money is not easy. But Kartik is conscious of his responsibility as a youth icon," the analyst added.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar came under fire when he promoted a paan masala company. Later, he apologized to his fans, promising not to promote any harmful products.