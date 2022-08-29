Kriti Sanon makes surprising revelations about her first acting audition

Kriti Sanon has recently opened up about her audition days and how she was rejected by the ace moviemaker Karan Johar for his popular movie Student of the Year (SOTY).



On Monday, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director turned to Instagram and dropped a teaser of his controversial show Koffee With Karan S7.

In the episode’s promo, the Luka Chuppi actress along with her first co-star Tiger Shroff made interesting revelations on the show.

The Heropanti star looked ravishing in her pink mini-dress where she was asked by Karan if she was rejected in any of the movies before making it big in Bollywood.

To which Kriti responded, “You know my first audition was actually for Student Of The Year...1.” The same movie in which Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan made their debuts in the entertainment industry.

Sharing the clip, the moviemaker captioned it, “Lots of Heropanti, flipping conversations and giggles on this episode with this duo! Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan S7, Episode 9 streaming this Thursday 12:00am only on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti has interesting movie projects including Bhediya, Adipursh and Ganapath in the pipeline.

