 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton react to floods in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

Prince William, Kate Middleton react to floods in Pakistan
Prince William, Kate Middleton react to floods in Pakistan

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have reacted to the floods in Pakistan as monsoon flooding death toll rises to 1,136.

Prince William and Kate re-tweeted Queen Elizabeth’s personal message for Pakistan flood victims.

The Queen’s message reads: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the floods across Pakistan.

“My thoughts are with all those who have been affected, as well as those working in difficult circumstances to support the recovery efforts.”

She further said, “The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Pakistan as you recover from these terrible events.”

The death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,136, according to figures released Monday by National Disaster Management Authority.

It said 75 people had died in the previous 24 hours, but authorities were still trying to reach cut-off villages.

More From Entertainment:

Witness backs Meghan Markle’s story of fire in Archie’s room

Witness backs Meghan Markle’s story of fire in Archie’s room
Manchester residents ‘not welcoming’ toward Meghan and Harry's upcoming visit

Manchester residents ‘not welcoming’ toward Meghan and Harry's upcoming visit
Demi Lovato wishes she’d have ‘waited’ before making documentaries on her life

Demi Lovato wishes she’d have ‘waited’ before making documentaries on her life

Meghan Markle advised to ‘get over it’ after ‘N-word’ allegations on press

Meghan Markle advised to ‘get over it’ after ‘N-word’ allegations on press

Meghan Markle friend clarifies her ‘Prince Harry lost dad’ remarks

Meghan Markle friend clarifies her ‘Prince Harry lost dad’ remarks
Netflix upcoming movies, shows streaming worldwide in September, check out

Netflix upcoming movies, shows streaming worldwide in September, check out
Meghan Markle goes viral with new magazine cover as she exudes royalty

Meghan Markle goes viral with new magazine cover as she exudes royalty
Kylie Jenner on her struggle with postpartum depression: ‘Cried nonstop for 3 weeks’

Kylie Jenner on her struggle with postpartum depression: ‘Cried nonstop for 3 weeks’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s US mansion of ‘unimaginable wealth’ laid bare

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s US mansion of ‘unimaginable wealth’ laid bare
Kate Middleton’s sincere efforts for royal family revealed

Kate Middleton’s sincere efforts for royal family revealed
Pierce Brosnan has the best response to trolls body shaming his wife Keely Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan has the best response to trolls body shaming his wife Keely Brosnan
Meghan Markle told to be ‘more careful’ after latest bombshell

Meghan Markle told to be ‘more careful’ after latest bombshell

Latest

view all