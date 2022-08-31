COAS asks for action against those responsible for illegal construction in flood hit areas

COAS visits flood-hit areas in Swat to monitor rescue and relief operation.

COAS also appreciated the quick response received to help flood victims.

Friends of Pakistan have never left us alone at a difficult time, says COAS.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday asked to take action against those who are responsible for allowing illegal constructions in the flood-hit areas, Geo News reported.



“Same devastation was witnessed in 2010 when the flood hit Kalam, therefore, action must be taken against those who are responsible for allowing illegal constructions in the area to avoid this situation in future, said COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa while talking to media during a visit to flood-hit areas.

COAS also appreciated the quick response received to help flood victims and thanked friend countries for not leaving Pakistan alone at a difficult time.

“We are getting good response across Pakistan specially from overseas Pakistanis and Friends of Pakistan have never left us alone at a difficult time,” he said.



According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army aviation has so far conducted 82 flights in flood-affected areas for rescue and relief operations.

Some 27 helicopter sorties were carried out to evacuate 316 victims stranded in the affected areas as well as distributed 23.753 tonnes of ration and relief goods during the past 24 hours, the ISPR said.

Moreover, 3,540 ration packets and 250 tents were distributed among flood victims, adding that the army has established 51 free medical camps in which 33,025 patients were treated.

The ISPR said the army flood relief coordination centre was also functional at Army Air Defence Command Headquarters to synchronise the rescue and relief efforts with the stakeholders.

The military’s media wing further said, some 217 relief goods collection points were established in all formations of the responsibility for the collection and onwards distribution of relief stores, where 122.87 tonnes of food, including wheat, pulses, sugar etc. 5.9 tonnes of relief items, including tents, quilts, cloths and 0.15 tonnes of medicines were collected so far along with other items, including solar lights and sleeping bags.

It further mentioned that international flood relief assistance received so far included seven military aircraft from Turkey, and three military aircraft from the United Arab Emirates at Karachi and Rawalpindi respectively.

“While two aircraft from China carrying 3,000 tents, whereas tarpaulins and shelters from Japan have also reached Karachi on Tuesday. Canada announced $5 million worth of assistance whereas the UK government pledged 1.5 million pounds and Azerbijan announced $2 million,” it said.