BTS 'Proof' jumps up No#1 on Billboard World Album chart

BTS 'Proof' ranks on Top in World Album Chart, 'Left and Right', 'Bad Decisions' securing other rankings

BTS sustains at Billboards top charts with anthology album Proof.

As reported by Soompi, the septet’s anthology album Proof is back on No. 1 on the World Albums chart this week with its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States.

In addition to that, the album had soared to No. 74 in its 11th consecutive week on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart.



Meanwhile, the group's member Jungkook’s recent collaboration “Left and Right with American artist Charlie Puth remained in Billboard’s Hot 100 which ranks the most popular songs in the United States.

The song stabilised at No. 44 in its ninth week on the Hot 100 this week.

Furthermore, the boy band’s most recent collaboration Bad Decisions with American singer Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg ranks at No. 60 in its on the Hot 100 in its third week.