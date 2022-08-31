 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 31 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS 'Proof' jumps up No#1 on Billboard World Album chart

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

BTS Proof ranks on Top in World Album Chart, Left and Right, Bad Decisions securing other rankings
BTS 'Proof' ranks on Top in World Album Chart, 'Left and Right', 'Bad Decisions' securing other rankings

BTS sustains at Billboards top charts with anthology album Proof.

As reported by Soompi, the septet’s anthology album Proof is back on No. 1 on the World Albums chart this week with its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States.

In addition to that, the album had soared to No. 74 in its 11th consecutive week on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart.

Meanwhile, the group's member Jungkook’s recent collaboration “Left and Right with American artist Charlie Puth remained in Billboard’s Hot 100 which ranks the most popular songs in the United States.

The song stabilised at No. 44 in its ninth week on the Hot 100 this week.

Furthermore, the boy band’s most recent collaboration Bad Decisions with American singer Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg ranks at No. 60 in its on the Hot 100 in its third week.

More From Entertainment:

Megan Fox wants a break from Machine Gun Kelly and his drama?

Megan Fox wants a break from Machine Gun Kelly and his drama?
Kim Kardashian called out for yet another bizarre Photoshop fail

Kim Kardashian called out for yet another bizarre Photoshop fail

Amber Heard hijacks Whitney Instagram to call Johnny Depp 'disgusting': Expert

Amber Heard hijacks Whitney Instagram to call Johnny Depp 'disgusting': Expert
Alec Baldwin reportedly lands first acting job on Broadway after fatal Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin reportedly lands first acting job on Broadway after fatal Rust shooting

BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN win big at MTV VMAs: 'Best K-Pop!'

BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN win big at MTV VMAs: 'Best K-Pop!'
When Princess Diana confronted Camilla over Charles affair: 'Don't treat me like an idiot'

When Princess Diana confronted Camilla over Charles affair: 'Don't treat me like an idiot'
Meghan Markle dishes on biracial struggles: ‘Didn’t’ belong anywhere’

Meghan Markle dishes on biracial struggles: ‘Didn’t’ belong anywhere’
Princess Diana still captivates 25 years since her death

Princess Diana still captivates 25 years since her death

Latest

view all