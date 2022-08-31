'Laal Singh Chaddha' performs well overseas despite flopping at home

 
Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is performing remarkably well in foreign markets after flopping at home

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha proved to be a major disaster at the box office at home, but the film is minting money in overseas markets and is set to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.

The film reportedly raked in $7.5 million or INR 59 crore in its first week, trumping the business of Gangubai Kathiawadi ($7.47 million) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ($5.88 million).

The film still hinges on China’s release to hit the theatrical profit mark; it is pertinent to note that Aamir's previous films such as Dangal and Secret Superstar were roaring success at the Chinese box office.

Directed by Advait Chandan, with co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh, Laal Singh Chaddha was labelled 'the biggest flop' in Aamir's career after 2000's Mela.

