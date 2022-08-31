'Narcos' producer hurls charges against partner over '$1 million' in unpaid revenues

José Padilha, one of the producers of the Netflix-hit show Narcos sued the series director, Eric Newman claiming a whopping $1 million in unpaid revenues from the show.

The complaint claims that Newman and his company have received “several millions of dollars in revenues arising from or connected with ‘Narcos’ that have not been reported to Plaintiffs.”

The suit seeks to recoup 50% of all unreported revenues, as per the 50-50% agreement as well as punitive damages.

The Narcos producer alleges that Newman and he 'sealed the deal' in 2013 to co-produce a series called Narcos that is about a Colombian cocaine trafficker Pablo Escobar. The show, along with its sequel completed six seasons on the streaming service.

Previously, Katie O'Connell Marsh, ex-CEO of Gaumont Television, levelled charges against the company which produced Narcos for Netflix and accused them of breaching the contract, after claiming that she hadn't received the agreed profits from the series.





