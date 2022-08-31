 
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 31 2022
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Jemima Goldsmith recommends Al-Khidmat Foundation for donations

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of former prime minister Imran Khan. — Reuters/File
Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of former prime minister Imran Khan. — Reuters/File

  • Jemima Goldsmith shares account details of Al-Khidmat Foundation on Twitter.
  • Goldsmith asks netizens to guide her on who to donate to.
  • She also shares account details of Punjab and KP governments, asking for donations in these accounts. 

LONDON: Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of PTI chairperson Imran Khan, has recommended Jamaat-e-Islami’s Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan for donations to help the victims of floods in Pakistan.

Goldsmith shared the account details of the Al-Khidmat Foundation in a tweet. 

Related items

"Alkhidmat is doing rescue and relief work in all of flood affected areas. Donate here, http://alkhidmat.org/give," she wrote. 

She also retweeted a tweet by the Al-Khidmat Foundation in which the charity stated that it was doing rescue and relief work in all of the flood-affected areas. 

Goldsmith has asked the netizens to guide her on who to donate to. 

“33 million in Pakistan affected by the devastating floods. 1000+ killed. 200K+ homes destroyed. Pakistan produces less than 1% of global carbon emissions. But it’s one of the top 10 countries most affected by the climate crisis," she tweeted.  

Shen then asked: “Which is the best charity to donate to for on the ground support?”

Goldsmith then shared account details of Punjab and KP governments, asking for donations in these accounts. 

The former PM’s wife was then told by several social media users that Al-Khidmat Foundation was doing an amazing job through its volunteer network across Pakistan and must be helped.

In response, she appealed to her followers to give money to Al-Khidmat Foundation.

Internet users have recommended names of several charities to her. Al-Khidmat Foundation has earned a lot of goodwill in recent days after pictures and videos of its volunteers went viral while actually helping flood victims in some of the most difficult terrains. 

In the past, volunteers of Hafiz Saeed’s party were often seen helping volunteer and rescue efforts but due to the ban on Saeed’s party and his network, his volunteers have not been seen in action.

Al-Khidmat Foundation have posted videos of their volunteers getting involved in rescue effort, saving lives and putting their lives in danger to rescue the trapped people. 

In several areas of Punjab, TLP's volunteers have also been seen helping the flood victims. The party’s leader Saad Rizvi was amongst the first to reach in the flooded areas.

More From Pakistan:

WATCH: Maryam Nawaz falls from table while addressing flood victims in Rajanpur

WATCH: Maryam Nawaz falls from table while addressing flood victims in Rajanpur
Lives swept away: Rescued Kalam tourists recount flood horror

Lives swept away: Rescued Kalam tourists recount flood horror
British MP asks UK govt to immediately increase flood aid for Pakistan

British MP asks UK govt to immediately increase flood aid for Pakistan
Fact-check: No evidence to support politician’s claim of corruption in flood aid to Pakistan

Fact-check: No evidence to support politician’s claim of corruption in flood aid to Pakistan
Disappointed IHC directs Imran Khan to resubmit response in contempt of court case in 7 days

Disappointed IHC directs Imran Khan to resubmit response in contempt of court case in 7 days
Boxer Amir Khan donates to Imran Khan's flood relief scheme

Boxer Amir Khan donates to Imran Khan's flood relief scheme
Cataclysmic floods in Pakistan kill over 1,100, including 380 children

Cataclysmic floods in Pakistan kill over 1,100, including 380 children
Govt to import goods from India after consulting partners: Miftah Ismail

Govt to import goods from India after consulting partners: Miftah Ismail
5 million feared sick over next 12 weeks in flooded areas due to disease outbreak

5 million feared sick over next 12 weeks in flooded areas due to disease outbreak
BISE Lahore announces matric results 2022

BISE Lahore announces matric results 2022
More than 0.5m pregnant women in Pakistan desperately need care in flood-hit areas

More than 0.5m pregnant women in Pakistan desperately need care in flood-hit areas
Pakistan to import onions, tomatoes from Iran and Afghanistan

Pakistan to import onions, tomatoes from Iran and Afghanistan

Latest

view all