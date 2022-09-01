PTI chief Imran Khan due at ATC court at noon in contempt case

Imran Khan, center, arrives to appear before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on August 25, 2022. — Aamir Qureshi/AFP

PTI chief Imran Khan is expected to arrive at noon for an Anti Terrorism Court hearing in Islamabad today in connection with him passing controversial remarks regarding female sessions court judge Zeba Chaudhry and the capital city police.

Khan will arrive in response to summons issued to him by the court. He had obtained pre-arrest bail in the case till September 1 (today).



The proceedings will be conducted by ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

Speaking outside the court premises, PTI counsel Babar Awan said that the party has submitted two written responses to the court.

"I told the court that if anything happens to my client, the government, IG, DIG Islamabad will be responsible," he said.

"They are withdrawing security from Khan sahab, and moreover, no police from any province can be present with him here," Awan said.

He said that he has submitted a threat letter to the court, received at Bani Gala, which stated the intention of some people to want to kill the PTI chairman.

Awan said that the court remarked that Khan should appear before it, to which the counsel told the court: "It's not as if Imran Khan is at Mayfair. He is in Bani Gala. I will bring him here at 12."

The case



A case was registered against the former prime minister under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening the additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police during a public rally.

The party moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where Khan managed to secure a transit bail till August 25, but was asked to approach the ATC as the case was terrorism-related.

The FIR registered against Khan states that he threatened Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a rally in F-9 Park to “terrorise” police officials and the judiciary.

The main aim was to prevent the police officers and judiciary from carrying out their legal obligations, states the FIR.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed in Islamabad's Margalla Police Station under Section 7 of ATA.

What did Imran Khan say?

At a rally at the F-9 park in Islamabad, Khan warned that he would “not spare” Islamabad's inspector-general, deputy inspector general, and the female magistrate, vowing to file cases against them for "torturing" Gill.

“We will not spare the IG and DIG,” he said, while addressing the gathering.



The former prime minister called out the sessions judge, who had approved Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police, and said she, too, should "prepare" as a case will also be registered against her.

The PTI chief led the rally in Islamabad from Zero Point to F-9 Park in support of incarcerated leader Gill, who the party claims was subjected to “gruesome torture” in police custody.

More to follow.

