 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana spirit 'knew' about Archie fire, 'protected' him through nanny

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Meghan Markle's son, Archie Harrison, was saved by dead grandmother Diana from the fire.

Psychic medium Jasmine Rose Anderson claims that the Princess of Wales came to the rescue of her grandson in 2019, when fire broke in his South Africa nursery. 

Jasmine told Daily Star: "She knew before it happened. She was there watching over Archie which is why the nanny took him downstairs.

"She received an intuitive nudge from Diana – although it may have popped into her head like an idea to take him with her out the room.

"She's always around her grandchild protecting them."

Meghan opened up about her son's nursery catching on her podcast Archetypes. The Duchess revealed she was on tour to South Africa in 2019 with husband Harry when the incident happened.

“We finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say there’s been a fire at the residence. What? There’s been a fire in the baby’s room?” revealed Meghan.

The Duchess added: “Everyone’s in tears, everyone is shaken, and what did we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement. I said this doesn’t make any sense.”

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard receives support from Emily Ratajkowski over online backlash

Amber Heard receives support from Emily Ratajkowski over online backlash
Cher responds to Dua Lipa being ‘Cher of our generation’ on social media

Cher responds to Dua Lipa being ‘Cher of our generation’ on social media
Princess Diana’s partner Dodi Fayed’s UK apartment left untouched after his death

Princess Diana’s partner Dodi Fayed’s UK apartment left untouched after his death
Kevin Federline on Britney Spears’ conservatorship: ‘I was mortified’

Kevin Federline on Britney Spears’ conservatorship: ‘I was mortified’

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s blended brood ‘excited’ to move to JLo’s house

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s blended brood ‘excited’ to move to JLo’s house

Ana de Armas not happy with her upcoming movie Blonde’s rating

Ana de Armas not happy with her upcoming movie Blonde’s rating
Amber Heard is branded ‘opportunist' by Johnny Depp's pal Doug Stanhope

Amber Heard is branded ‘opportunist' by Johnny Depp's pal Doug Stanhope
Emma Heming reveals how she copes with grief after Bruce Willis’ aphasia

Emma Heming reveals how she copes with grief after Bruce Willis’ aphasia

Meghan Markle’s Archetype podcast ‘exploding in her face’

Meghan Markle’s Archetype podcast ‘exploding in her face’
Harry Styles’ latest property purchase sparks frenzy, estate agent spills details

Harry Styles’ latest property purchase sparks frenzy, estate agent spills details

Sharon Stone reveals why she has left ‘ageing reverse surgeries’

Sharon Stone reveals why she has left ‘ageing reverse surgeries’
Meghan Markle blasted for ‘grotesque, sinister’ accusations

Meghan Markle blasted for ‘grotesque, sinister’ accusations

Latest

view all