 
Showbiz
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

'Brahmastra' billed as the 'most expensive' film of Bollywood: Report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra is billed as one of the most expensive films of Bollywood
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Brahmastra' is billed as one of the most expensive films of Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra is reportedly set to be the most expensive film of Bollywood, as per Bollywood Hungama. 

According to sources, the official budget of Brahmastra, excluding print and publicity expenses, stands at around INR 410 crores. 

"It's the costliest Bollywood film to date and the expenditure will be visible on each and every frame of the film," said an insider.

"The idea was to create a big screen spectacle like never before and Ayan Mukerji and his team have managed to come up with visuals that will blow away the mind of the audience. The trailer is just a tease, as visuals of the film are at another level."

The source further disclosed, "While there is an element of nervousness in the stakeholders, they are also silently confident about the project."

Helmed by Ayan, Brahmastra has entered into the club of most expensive films of Bollywood beating 2018 YRF'S Thugs of Hindostan, which was made on a budget of INR 310 crore.

More From Showbiz:

HBO's 'House of the Dragon' in the lurch as showrunner quits

HBO's 'House of the Dragon' in the lurch as showrunner quits
Jeff Bezos 'appreciates' 'Rings of Power' writers not listening to him

Jeff Bezos 'appreciates' 'Rings of Power' writers not listening to him
Kriti Sanon names Alia Bhatt as her 'inspiration' for acting

Kriti Sanon names Alia Bhatt as her 'inspiration' for acting

Kartik Aaryan opens up about his dating life amid Sara Ali Khan split

Kartik Aaryan opens up about his dating life amid Sara Ali Khan split
Swara Bhasker reacts to boycott Bollywood trend: ‘it’s hyped up’

Swara Bhasker reacts to boycott Bollywood trend: ‘it’s hyped up’
Kriti Sanon spills the beans about her dating life on Koffee With Karan show

Kriti Sanon spills the beans about her dating life on Koffee With Karan show
'Narcos' producer hurls charges against partner over '$1 million' in unpaid revenues

'Narcos' producer hurls charges against partner over '$1 million' in unpaid revenues
Mike Tyson took INR 25 crore to appear in Karan Johar's 'Liger'

Mike Tyson took INR 25 crore to appear in Karan Johar's 'Liger'
Aamir Khan suffers INR 100 crore loss over 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan suffers INR 100 crore loss over 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
Akshay Kumar's real reason for leaving 'Barsaat' revealed by filmmaker

Akshay Kumar's real reason for leaving 'Barsaat' revealed by filmmaker
Badshah claims he has 'no rivals' in the music industry

Badshah claims he has 'no rivals' in the music industry
Ranveer Singh's Filmfare win triggers backlash from Sidharth Malhotra fans

Ranveer Singh's Filmfare win triggers backlash from Sidharth Malhotra fans

Latest

view all