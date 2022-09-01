 
Thursday Sep 01 2022
SDSports desk

Asia Cup: Match timing, venue of Pak vs HK

SDSports desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Pakistan bowlers celebrate after taking a wicket against India in their opener of T20 Asia Cup 2022 on August 28, 2022. — PCB
Pakistan bowlers celebrate after taking a wicket against India in their opener of T20 Asia Cup 2022 on August 28, 2022. — PCB

The do-or-die clash between Pakistan and Hong Kong will take place on September 2 (Friday) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The winner will move into the next round while the loser will crash out of the six-nation tournament, which acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia.

This will be the first match between the two teams in the shortest format.

When and where will that match take place?

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 7pm tomorrow.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (capt), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

