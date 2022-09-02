UK announces further £15m lifesaving support for flood victims

The UK announces a total of £16.5 million in aid for the flood victims in Pakistan. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom has announced an additional £15 million of lifesaving support for flood victims in Pakistan following catastrophic floods that killed over 1,186 people and left a third of the country submerged under floodwaters, said Christian Turner, British High Commissioner to Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter late Thursday, the British official said his prayers are with Pakistan. Turner attached a video message to the post, captioning it: "Further £15m from the United Kingdom to Pakistan to provide urgent lifesaving support for flood victims."

In his video message, Christian Turner is seen starting his statement with a sentence in the Urdu language: "Pakistan Mein Selaab Ki Tabaahi Par Mujhy Dilli Afsos Hai [I am heartbroken by the devastation caused by the flooding in Pakistan]."

"My prayers are with the people of Pakistan and everyone who is responding to its floods catastrophe. The UK government stands by Pakistan in this critical time," he said.

The British High Commissioner announced the aid for relief activities, saying, "Today the UK government announced a further £15m for flood relief efforts, bringing our total contribution to £16.5 million, which is equivalent to over 10% of the UN and government of Pakistan flash appeal."

He further said that this urgent lifesaving support will be geared towards saving and protecting lives as waters continue to flow through the country. It will include water and sanitation, shelter, home repairs and primary healthcare, especially for women and girls.

Underscoring the importance of bilateral ties, the British diplomat said it reflects the vital relationship between the two countries.

"I would like to also thank the British public who are coming together to fundraise for flood relief efforts including through the UK Disaster Emergency Committee [DEC] Pakistan appeal which launched today," he added.

"These floods remind us of the fragility of our planet. Our planet is our responsibility."

Earlier on September 1, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced lifesaving support, according to a press release issued by the British High Commission in Islamabad on Thursday.

The foreign secretary said that the humanitarian support totalling £15 million from the UK will help provide shelter and essential supplies to people across the country.

“The UK stands with Pakistan, as tens of millions of people face devastating floods, which have left a third of the country – an area roughly the size of the UK – underwater," she said.

“As a major humanitarian donor, we will do all we can to get life-saving aid to the most vulnerable, including through this £15 million package of support.”

The press release said Pakistan and the UN launched a joint appeal on 30 August for $160 million to help the long-term recovery. Early estimates of the damage suggest that it will have a $10 billion impact, it said.

Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, FCDO Minister of State for South and Central Asia, said, "We are seeing first-hand the tragic effects of climate change and the impact it is having on millions of people across the country. The UK is working around the clock with the Pakistan authorities to determine what support is required in the short-term and longer-term."

"We are also working at pace with international organisations working directly on the ground to help victims of the disaster. These include the United Nations and the World Bank. We will continue to work hand in hand with the international community to garner the best possible global support package for Pakistan to recover."