PM Shehbaz approves 10,000MW solar power projects

 
pakistan
Friday Sep 02 2022
Friday Sep 02, 2022

PM Shehbaz Sharif during meeting on solarization project. —APP
  • Solarization project would initially generate 10,000 MW of electricity, say sources.
  • Inthe  first phase, electricity will be provided to government buildings, tube wells and domestic consumers.
  • PM Shehbaz directs authorities concerned to ensure the installation of project before next summer season.

In a bid to cut oil import bills of the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday approved the launch of solar power projects in the country, Geo News reported.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to provide relief to the masses.

According to the sources in the power division, the solarization project would initially generate 10,000 MW of electricity. However, in the first phase of the project, electricity will be provided to the government buildings, tube wells and domestic consumers with low consumption.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz directed the concerned authorities about the installation of solar power plants before next summer season.

Later PM in Tweet said that the government had decided to call next week, a pre-bid conference of stakeholders for the execution of solar power projects.

PM Shehbaz said that the prices of imported fuel have increased in recent months and a major portion of electricity is produced from imported fuel, therefore this project would save foreign exchange. 

Govt announces 300 units electricity cap for FCA exemption

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the exemption of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for households consuming up to 300 units of electricity.

Addressing PML-N's National Assembly and Provincial Assembly members, the prime minister took a dig at the former government and said that it destroyed the economy by reducing the prices of petroleum products through subsidies.

Earlier, the federal government announced that only households that consume electricity up to 200 units will be exempt from FCA.

PM Shehbaz said that 75% of the consumers have been exempted from the FCA, adding that it was increased in March due to a hike in fuel prices.  

