Friday Sep 02 2022
'American woman' Meghan Markle is driving everybody 'nuts': 'Shocking'

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Meghan Markle is accused of jeopardizing the sanctity of the royal family, after hurting her own.

The Duchess of Sussex is called out for her 'shocking' move by Princess Diana's designer in a fresh confession.

Speaking to GB News, David Emanuel said: "We've got Prince William who's doing a splendid job and we've got Harry Windsor in America with an American woman who is driving everybody nuts."

Emanuel added that Meghan had "messed up her own family, now she's over here trying to mess up the Royal Family".

"It's shocking," he concluded.

When asked if Diana has approved of Megxit, Emanuel confessed: "I think she would be deeply shocked," the designer said.

"I think if she was alive it wouldn't have happened with the two brothers. She wouldn't have allowed it. She'd have smoothed the waters," he concluded.

