Britney Spears fears she’s ‘failed as a mother’: report

Britney Spears takes to social media to voice her fears surrounding son Jayden and Preston’s parenting.

The singer addressed her fears in an Instagram post and even threw in some jibes against her childrens’ father.

“It’s horrible to see your dad be a hypocrite and say the media is horrible yet he has you talking about personal matters to them !!! if you could pause for a second remember where you come from !!!”

“I hope you an look in the mirror and remember … you are my child and always will be !!! Since Preston didn’t speak, I send my love !!! I would love nothing more than to see you two face to face.”

The star further added, “If you can honestly sit back and say with your sensible brilliant mind what memaw and paw paw did to me was fine and call them not bad people … then yes I have failed as a mother and hopefully that’s a chat for you and your father to sit face to face and try to learn WHAT’S GOOD.”