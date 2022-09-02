 
Showbiz
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Bipasha Basu’s responds to internet trolls over maternity photo shoot

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Bipasha Basu’s responds to internet trolls over maternity photo shoot
Bipasha Basu’s responds to internet trolls over maternity photo shoot

Bollywood celebrity Bipasha Basu has recently responded to netizens who trolled her for flaunting her baby bump on social media last week.

Speaking with Times of India, the Race actress, who is expecting her first child with hubby Karan Singh Grover, revealed that she chooses to focus on “positivity” rather than “negativity”.

“In life, everyone is entitled to an opinion and all opinions are respected. But I am leading my life. And I will always focus on the 99% good rather than 1% negativity. That’s the way to move on in life. I am a body positive person. I believe that you have to love the body you live in,” said the 43-year-old diva.

The mom-to-be also touched upon maternity photo shoot, stating, “At this beautiful stage of life when I'm transforming into a mother and my body had changed, I want to celebrate it. I still want to live myself. I still want to flaunt it. Because this is not going to be there forever.”

Apart from trolls, Bipasha mentioned that she received a lot of love from her fans and media.

“I feel overwhelmed with the love and wishes that have come my way,” she added.

More From Showbiz:

BBC Asian Journalist comments on Bollywood’s silence over ‘devastating floods’ in Pakistan

BBC Asian Journalist comments on Bollywood’s silence over ‘devastating floods’ in Pakistan
Deepika Padukone announces ‘surprise’ project titled Mega Blockbuster: Photo

Deepika Padukone announces ‘surprise’ project titled Mega Blockbuster: Photo
HBO's 'House of the Dragon' in the lurch as showrunner quits

HBO's 'House of the Dragon' in the lurch as showrunner quits
Jeff Bezos 'appreciates' 'Rings of Power' writers not listening to him

Jeff Bezos 'appreciates' 'Rings of Power' writers not listening to him
Kriti Sanon names Alia Bhatt as her 'inspiration' for acting

Kriti Sanon names Alia Bhatt as her 'inspiration' for acting

Kartik Aaryan opens up about his dating life amid Sara Ali Khan split

Kartik Aaryan opens up about his dating life amid Sara Ali Khan split
'Brahmastra' billed as the 'most expensive' film of Bollywood: Report

'Brahmastra' billed as the 'most expensive' film of Bollywood: Report
Swara Bhasker reacts to boycott Bollywood trend: ‘it’s hyped up’

Swara Bhasker reacts to boycott Bollywood trend: ‘it’s hyped up’
Kriti Sanon spills the beans about her dating life on Koffee With Karan show

Kriti Sanon spills the beans about her dating life on Koffee With Karan show
'Narcos' producer hurls charges against partner over '$1 million' in unpaid revenues

'Narcos' producer hurls charges against partner over '$1 million' in unpaid revenues
Mike Tyson took INR 25 crore to appear in Karan Johar's 'Liger'

Mike Tyson took INR 25 crore to appear in Karan Johar's 'Liger'
Aamir Khan suffers INR 100 crore loss over 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan suffers INR 100 crore loss over 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Latest

view all