Pak vs Hong Kong live score, Asia cup 2022 live match updates

Mohammad Rizwan warms up before the start of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international between Pakistan and Hong Kong at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. — AFP

Pakistan are taking on Hong Kong in a must-win game of the Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The match has become a knockout game for Pakistan if they wish to qualify for the Super 4s stage of the tournament.

This will be the last game of the group stage of the tournament. India, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka have already qualified for the Super 4s.

Interestingly, Sharjah's iconic cricket stadium will achieve a special milestone today.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host joint-highest 280th international match today. Earlier, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) hosted 280 international games since 1982.

Playing XI

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (capt), Babar Hayat, Yasim Murtaza, Kinchit Shah, Scott McKechnie (wk), Haroon Arshad, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

Live updates of the match will appear below:

Hong Kong won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat first.



