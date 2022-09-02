Bairstow ruled out of the third Test and ICC Men's T20 World Cup

England and Yorkshire batter Jonathan Bairstow. — AFP

Jonathan Bairstow sustains lower limb injury in freak accident while playing golf.

He will see specialist next week to ascertain full extent of injury.

Announcement will be made about Bairstow's replacement.

England and Yorkshire batter Jonathan Bairstow has been ruled out of the rest of the summer and the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup after sustaining a lower limb injury.

Bairstow faced a freak accident whilst playing golf on Friday in Leeds and was injured.

The English cricketer will see a specialist next week to ascertain the full extent of the injury.



Nottinghamshire batter Ben Duckett has been added to the Test squad for the LV= Insurance third Test at the Kia Oval starting next Thursday.



A further announcement will be made in due course on who will replace Bairstow in England’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad.