Asia Cup: Pakistan break T20 record after beating Hong Kong

Pakistan's players celebrate their win at the end of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Hong Kong at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 2, 2022. — AFP/File

SHARJAH: Pakistan cricket team’s flamboyant bowlers led Pakistan to its first victory in the ACC T20 Asia Cup 2022.

Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 78 and a late blitz by Khushdil Shah steered Pakistan to a challenging 193-2 against minnows Hong Kong in a do-or-die clash on clash.

Meanwhile, a bowling masterclass from Pakistan ensured that Hong Kong were dismissed for a meagre 38 runs, ensuring a win for the Men in Green by 155 runs.

Pakistan's 155-run victory against Hong Kong is the highest in the format in terms of runs.

Meanwhile, the opponents broke the record of the Netherlands by scoring the lowest runs for a associate nation in the T20I format against a full-member team. Prior to today’s match, the Netherlands scored 39 against Sri Lanka.