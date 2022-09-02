Asia Cup: Pakistan break T20 record after beating Hong Kong

Friday Sep 02, 2022
SHARJAH: Pakistan cricket team’s flamboyant bowlers led Pakistan to its first victory in the ACC T20 Asia Cup 2022.
Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 78 and a late blitz by Khushdil Shah steered Pakistan to a challenging 193-2 against minnows Hong Kong in a do-or-die clash on clash.
Meanwhile, a bowling masterclass from Pakistan ensured that Hong Kong were dismissed for a meagre 38 runs, ensuring a win for the Men in Green by 155 runs.
Pakistan's 155-run victory against Hong Kong is the highest in the format in terms of runs.
Meanwhile, the opponents broke the record of the Netherlands by scoring the lowest runs for a associate nation in the T20I format against a full-member team. Prior to today’s match, the Netherlands scored 39 against Sri Lanka.