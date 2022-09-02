 
sports
Friday Sep 02 2022
SDSports desk

New Zealand team to visit Pakistan this year after abandoning tour in 2021

SDSports desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Pakistan's Babar Azam shakes Kane Williamson's hand after the two sides' clashed in the ICC World Cup 2019. — AFP/File

After abandoning the Pakistan tour in 2021, New Zealand has confirmed that it would play two Tests and three ODIs in the country this year, sources told Geo Super on Friday.

In September, the Kiwis cancelled their tour of Pakistan after informing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of a "security alert".

Sources revealed that New Zealand Cricket’s security delegation will arrive in Karachi tomorrow.

“The delegation will have a meeting with security officials and review arrangements,” they said, adding that the officials will also visit the National Stadium Karachi.

New Zealand had confirmed two Tests and three ODIs in Pakistan this year. They will return to play five ODIs and many T20Is in April 2023.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team will tour New Zealand to play a T20 triangular series featuring Bangladesh and hosts New Zealand, ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

