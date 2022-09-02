 
Defence Ministry says ex-servicemen societies 'illegally claiming association with armed forces'

Veterans of Pakistan and Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society logos. — Twitter
  • Any organisation or person “not complying with policy guidelines” will have to face “penal consequences”, warns Defence Ministry. 
  • Ministry says it does not recognise or endorse activities of certain associations of persons masquerading as ex-servicemen societies.
  • Says organisations are “neither recognised nor authorised, on behalf of the armed forces, to indulge in such activities”.

The Ministry of Defence on Friday distanced itself from ex-servicemen societies saying that they are “illegally claiming association with the armed forces”.

“This office does not recognise or endorse the activities of certain associations of persons masquerading as (or claiming to be) ex-servicemen societies i.e, inter alia, Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) and Veterans of Pakistan (VoP) soliciting support and funds for charitable purposes, flood relief, public works or propagation of unwarranted ideas,” said a statement issued by the ministry’s Office of Assistant Director Media.

It also clarified that the organisations are “neither recognised nor authorised, on behalf of the armed forces, to indulge in such activities”. It added that the “ex-servicemen societies” are “illegally claiming association with the armed forces or the instrumentalities”.

“The Ministry of Defence has already framed comprehensive policy/guidelines for functioning/operation of ex-servicemen societies. Same is available with Ministry of Defence, Government of Pakistan Office, for future consultation/ guidance,” said the ministry. It also warned that any organisation or person “not complying with the policy guidelines” will have to face “penal consequences”.

