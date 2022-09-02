Pakistan 'categorically' rejects Indian media report claiming outlawed organisation involved in relief work

Islamabad Police personnel stand outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — AFP/File

FO says report is part of India’s regular attempts to mislead international audience.

Says not the first time Indian media have shown their proclivity to carry baseless stories to further political agenda.

Says all relevant agencies are vigilant in ensuring that no illicit activity is carried out under the garb of relief efforts.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday “categorically” rejected an Indian media report claiming that an outlawed organisation was involved in relief work following the devastating floods in the country.

“Pakistan categorically rejects the contents of the story. It only betrays India's bias and prejudice towards Pakistan, and is part of India’s regular and continuing attempts to mislead the international audience,” said Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad.

The spokesperson reminded us that this was “not the first time that the Indian media have shown their proclivity to carry baseless and motivated stories to further a political agenda”.

“It is also unfortunate that while the international community is single-mindedly focused on helping Pakistan in the wake of an unprecedented natural calamity, some elements in the Indian media are attempting to cast doubts on the relief efforts,” said the spokesperson.



Pakistan reiterated that “strong and robust regulatory and oversight mechanisms” are in place to “monitor flood relief activity by non-profit and non-governmental organisations”.

“All relevant agencies are vigilant in ensuring that no illicit activity is carried out under the garb of relief efforts,” clarified the spokesperson.

The report that was being responded to was a Times of India story claiming that groups like the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other militant groups “have come out in full strength to deliver relief work and help the flood-affected masses”.

It also claimed that Islamabad has banned international NGOs from carrying out flood relief work despite making a global appeal for help.