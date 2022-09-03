PTI asks for details of Imran Khan’s security expenses

PTI Chairman Imran Khan visiting the construction site of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) Hospital in Karachi on April 18, 2021. — Photo courtesy Twitter/@ImranKhanPTI

Fawad Chaudhry alleges that Rs364 million is spent on security of Jati Umra.

Throughout his tenure as a premier, Imran Khan stayed at his residence in Banigala, says Fawad Chaudhry.

Imran Khan is facing extraordinary security threats, says PTI leader.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) asked the ministry of interior to provide the details of expenses for the security of party chairman Imran Khan, Geo News reported.



The development came after Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir on Wednesday informed the Senate Committee on Interior that 266 security personnel had been deputed for the security of the PTI chairman, which costs the government Rs20 million per month.

The IGP told the committee that the Frontier Constabulary, Rangers, Islamabad Police, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police and Gilgit-Baltistan police, and personnel from two private security companies were also performing security responsibilities of the former premier. He said all security personnel were working under the Islamabad police command.

The IGP also admitted that there were reports of threats to ex-prime minister's life.



In view of the IGP report, PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry asked Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah about the expenses of security provided to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

“Undoubtedly Imran is the most popular leader of the country facing extraordinary security threats since the ‘imported government’ was imposed through foreign conspiracy”, said Fawad Chaudhry.

He insisted the security of the PTI chairman was the primary task of the government. He claimed there was a huge difference between Imran and the criminals in the ranks of the ‘imported government’.

He alleged that Rs364 million is spent on the protection and security of Sharif’s Jati Umra palace and said that around 3,000 personnel have been deployed to guard this palace.

Fawad further said that throughout his tenure as a premier, Imran Khan stayed at his residence in Banigala, and even paid for the security wall around his house from his pocket.