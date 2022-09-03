BTS RM sends Twitter into meltdown with new hair look

 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 03 2022
Saturday Sep 03, 2022

BTS RM has melted ARMYs hearts with his airport look.

RM was seen at Gimpo Airport on September 3, right after the live stream on Dispatch‘s official YouTube channel.

The 29-year-old icon opted for a bright yellow BODE daisy rickrack-appliqué cotton shirt and he paired it with cuffed jeans, completed the look with Tom Sachs NikeCraft general purpose shoe.

Beside his airport look and the way he interacted with fans at the airport, his hair also got so much attention from ARMYs.

An internet user wrote, “I can’t breath his hair”

Another fan wrote, “the way namjoon runs through his hair”, while admiring the way RM runs his fingers through his fluffy hair

On his way to departure, the idol also made a heart gesture for fans to show love.

For those unversed, RM along with ENHYPEN headed to Japan for &AUDITION - The Howling - FINAL ROUND, which is the idol survival program, headed by the company to debut their next boy group.

