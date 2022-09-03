Amitabh Bachchan shares first look of much-awaited movie Goodbye: Photo

Amitabh Bachchan shares first look of much-awaited movie Goodbye on social media: Photo

Amitabh Bachchan has recently shared the first look of his much-awaited movie GoodBye on social media.



On Saturday morning, the Piku actor took to Instagram and posted a movie poster of his new comedy-drama featuring himself and his co-star Rashmika Mandanna in their own element.

In the poster, the Pink star could be seen flying a kite looking up in the sky while Rashmika stood behind him holding the kite spool and following his gaze.

“Family company is the most special,” wrote 79-year-old in the caption.

The legendary actor added, “When no one is near, their feeling remains.”

The Black star also mentioned that the upcoming movie is slated to premiere on October 7 in cinemas all over the country.



Following this post, Abhishek Bachchan dropped a heart-shaped emoticon in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Big B, who tested Covid negative this week, had resumed his work on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 on Thursday morning after nine days of isolation.

Apart from Goodbye, the Filmfare Award winner will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and The Intern.