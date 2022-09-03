Dua Lipa soars temperature as she flaunts her incredible physique in pink mini dress

British singer Dua Lipa dropped jaws as she shared breathtaking pictures in a pink mini dress on social media.

The New Rules singer took to Instagram and shared sizzling snaps of herself to win hearts with her unending beauty and well-toned abs.

Showcasing her fun sense of style, Dua slipped into her colourful pink dress with a plunging front and frilled detailing as she struck a 'girly' pose in a slew of Instagram snaps.



Photo credits: DailyMail

The songstress accessorised her look with blue metallic platform heels.

Dua captioned her post: 'just girly things,' alluding to her bright pink ensemble.

On Thursday, Dua showed that she was making the most of her time in the sunshine as she shared a slew of sizzling bikini-clad snaps in an Instagram photo dump.



